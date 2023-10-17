Her Worship Hosts Young Fundraisers

Written by YGTV Team on 17 October 2023 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD hosted a group of young members of our community who at their own initiative have fundraised for worthy causes during the course of the year.

Accompanied by their parents the children gathered in the Mayor’s Parlour where Her Worship presented them with a gift of a glass medallion inscribed with the words, ‘to do good deeds is a child’s most glorious task.’

Sisters Kayley and Arianne Lopez-Trico raised funds for Ukraine by making products such as soaps and candles and then selling them at car boot sales.

Sophia Zammit recycled Christmas cards and made tags, as well as coloured bracelets, which she sold at school and at events in Casemates Square in aid of the Childhood Cancer charity.

Lucy Rees walked around the Rock every day during her Easter holiday to raise money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar, in total a gruelling 100km.

Also present were representatives of the charities that benefited from the fundraising initiatives.

After the presentation all were treated to afternoon tea in the Piano Room at City Hall.