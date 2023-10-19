Gibraltar Literature Week 2023, ‘Telling our Stories’ Workshop

As part of this year’s Gibraltar Literature Week offering there will be a public writing workshop focusing on ‘Telling Our Stories’.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Delivered by teacher and National Book Council member Jonathan Pizarro, the session aims to encourage budding and established writers to reclaim their narratives and explore the topics and issues that are specific to them in relation to their Gibraltarian links and culture. This will be held on Saturday 11th November at 10:30am at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The 2-hour long workshop will be inspired by the following: ‘Imagine family and friends around a kitchen table, cup of tea in hand, informally recounting anecdotes and their memories of Gibraltar, their home, streets, the sea and reminiscing about their childhood. Stories that won’t be recorded in the history books as occasions of note but are just as important to the fabric of our community and our shared unique Gibraltarian social experience that deserve to be heard.’

Participants are encouraged to bring a photo or memento that means something to them to use as a prompt. The session will be for a maximum of 25 participants, so please make sure you book your place.



