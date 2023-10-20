Battle Of Trafalgar Remembrance Service

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2023 .

Once a year, Britain conducts a remembrance parade to celebrate one of its most important military victories in history, when Lord Nelson defeated the combined Navies of France and Spain at the Battle of Cape Trafalgar on the Spanish coast.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

October 21st marks the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar, a battle that defined the Age of Sail and which secured British dominion of the seas for 100 years. This year, the ceremony took place on Friday 20th, as is the tradition if the anniversary falls on the weekend, with members of British Forces Gibraltar gathering at the Trafalgar Cemetery to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar.

Royal Navy Parade Commander, WO1 Brian Morris said:

‘I am extremely humbled to be the parade Commander on the 218th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar, and to represent the Royal Navy in the commemoration and remembrance of this historical event. Understanding Gibraltar’s participation in aftermath of the battle makes it especially poignant - and I am sure it is something that will be remembered by all our participating sailors for many years to come’.

The service was attended by His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, who each laid a wreath at the Admiral Lord Nelson Statue before the service commenced. Command Chaplain, Father Danny Hernandez, led the service, reading out prayers and pronouncing the Blessing.

Royal Navy Petty Officer of the Guard, Leslie Punshon said:

‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving in HQBF Gibraltar and this ceremony will be a lasting memory I take with me. "A man is never lost at sea, not whilst there are those of us who will remember their sacrifice and live in the freedoms that they secured."’

There will be a church service held by Father Danny Hernandez on Sunday 22nd October at 1000 in the Kings Chapel, all are welcome.





