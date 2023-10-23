Special Needs Action Group Congratulates New Government

The Special Needs Action Group would like to extend its congratulations to the newly elected government and all recently elected members of parliament.

SNAG is delighted to note that both political parties included a new St. Bernadette's Resource Centre in their manifestos, a vision initially presented by SNAG to the government and all political parties at the time in 2021. This vision, known as Campion Academy, also incorporated an early intervention centre.

SNAG remains committed to advocating for individuals with disabilities and supported needs, as well as their families. In this regard, we look forward to engaging in discussions with the new Minister of Equality, Christian Santos, and the new Minister for Social Affairs and Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, to enhance the lives of these individuals and their families.

SNAG reaffirms its dedication to supporting the Care Agency, the Department of Education, and other organizations wherever we can offer assistance, just as we have in the past.

