Special Needs Action Group Congratulates New Government

Written by YGTV Team on .

A statement from SNAG follows below:

The Special Needs Action Group would like to extend its congratulations to the newly elected government and all recently elected members of parliament.  

SNAG is delighted to note that both political parties included a new St. Bernadette's Resource Centre  in their manifestos, a vision initially presented by SNAG to the government and all political parties at  the time in 2021. This vision, known as Campion Academy, also incorporated an early intervention  centre.  

SNAG remains committed to advocating for individuals with disabilities and supported needs, as well  as their families. In this regard, we look forward to engaging in discussions with the new Minister of  Equality, Christian Santos, and the new Minister for Social Affairs and Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez,  to enhance the lives of these individuals and their families. 

SNAG reaffirms its dedication to supporting the Care Agency, the Department of Education, and other  organizations wherever we can offer assistance, just as we have in the past. 

May we all work together for a brighter future.



