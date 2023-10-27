  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Christmas Wonderland 2023

Written by YGTV Team on .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will be organising Christmas Wonderland, a two-day event on the 24th and 25th November.  

A statement from GCS follows below:

On Friday 24th November, GCS will be producing the Christmas Festival of Lights  at Casemates Square. The event will include performances by dance groups, choirs,  a spectacular lights show and a special appearance by Father Christmas himself.  The events are being organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Electricity  Authority, GibMedia and Fresh Entertainment.  

Christmas Wonderland will also see the return of the fair attractions based at John  Mackintosh Square on Friday 24th November. The attractions will be free of charge  on this day and open as from 7.30pm, to coincide with the switching on of the  Christmas lights.  

On Saturday 25th November, GCS will be producing a second day of performances  at Casemates Square. The Christmas Party will include performances by local  dance groups and bands and will also see the return of BONEY M, featuring original  band member Maizie Williams.  

Minister for Culture, The Honourable Christian Santos GMD MP, said: 

‘I am delighted that Christmas Wonderland is been organised as part of the  Government’s commitment to produce the Christmas events at Casemates this  year, so that more people can enjoy it.  

The events planned coincide with the Black Friday weekend. We hope our events  will support the local business community and that Christmas shopping remains  local.’  

A full programme of events will be released in due course. 



 

 

 

 

share with Whatsapp