Government: New Ambulances To Arrive “In Next Few Weeks”

Written by YGTV Team on 27 October 2023 .

The Government has replied to the statement issued by the Opposition this morning in respect of the GHA ambulance fleet.

A statement continued: “The Government has been exploring options in relation to the ambulance fleet and has this week held numerous meetings to ensure the longevity of the operation and maintenance of the ambulance fleet. Short, medium and long term action plans were already in train and have been confirmed. The safety and wellbeing of patients will not be impacted. The arrival of the new GHA ambulances have been affected by the global delays in delivery of vehicles.”

Minister Arias Vasquez said “We are familiar with the issue which has occurred and have been in touch with the family concerned. We are confident that plans have been put in place to ensure that patient safety is not impacted. The process of ordering new ambulances was already occurring prior to this week’s incident. We will commence to see the arrival of these ambulances in the next few weeks.”