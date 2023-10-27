FATF Confirms Gibraltar Meets Action Plan – Next Step: Removal from Grey List

Written by YGTV Team on 27 October 2023 .

The FATF President Mr T Raja Kumar has today confirmed that Gibraltar has satisified its action plan and is now programmed, subject to an onsite inspection, to be removed from the FATF Grey list at its next Plenary session scheduled to take place in February 2024.

A statement from the Government continued: “The Onsite inspection is the final step in the process before a removal from the grey list can be affected. Gibraltar has now made the progress required by the FATF.

“The news will be widely welcomed by the community and is further evidence of the steps taken by the Gibraltar authorities to meet the standards set by this process.”

Reacting to this development, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, who addressed the plenary in Paris early this morning, commented:

“Everyone in Gibraltar will be delighted by this news and warmly welcome this highly positive outcome.

“I wish to thank all of those authorities who have worked tirelessly in this process and continue to support us in our work to address these action points and remove Gibraltar from the grey list at the earliest possible opportunity.

“We now look forward to welcoming the inspectors for the onsite visit in the coming months and the subsequent confirmation by FATF of Gibraltar’s removal from the grey list in February 2024.

“We have totally committed to this process, and look forward to continuing to engage with the FATF as we further develop our strategies in our fight against economic crime.”