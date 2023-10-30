Met Office To Take Over Severe Weather Warning Service For Government

30 October 2023

The Government of Gibraltar have announced that the Met Office will be taking over their severe weather warning service with effect from 1st November 2023.

The service had been carried out by MeteoGib since 2018 who have decided to scale down some of their operations.

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, said: “I would like to thank MeteoGib for providing this service to the Government for a number of years now and in particular for their support during various major incidents such as the OS 35. This has allowed the Government to carefully monitor weather forecasts and advise emergency responders and the general public of any adverse weather conditions before it occurs. I would also like to thank the Met Office for agreeing to take over this service which is so fundamentally important as part of our Civil Contingencies work.”





