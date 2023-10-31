RGP Whatsapp Channel
The Royal Gibraltar Police have initiated a new means of communicating with the public.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
We now have a WhatsApp Channel which we will use to pass on information such as road closures, missing persons, court outcomes, etc.
As many people already use WhatsApp as a means of sending and receiving messages, we feel that this will provide a speedy and efficient way of informing the public of current policing issues.
In the short term, WhatsApp users can access the Channel via the following link; https://tinyurl.com/543tm3nr