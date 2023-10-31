  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

RGP Whatsapp Channel

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Royal Gibraltar Police have initiated a new means of communicating with the public.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

We now have a WhatsApp Channel which we will use to pass on  information such as road closures, missing persons, court outcomes, etc. 

As many people already use WhatsApp as a means of sending and receiving  messages, we feel that this will provide a speedy and efficient way of informing the  public of current policing issues. 

In the short term, WhatsApp users can access the Channel via the following link; https://tinyurl.com/543tm3nr

