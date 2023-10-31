Minister For Sport Opens And Closes The Gibraltar Stage Of The Eurafrica Trail 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 31 October 2023 .

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon was on hand to start the 8th edition of the Eurafrica Trail which commenced from Casemates square on Friday.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The event that saw participants navigate the Upper Rock via some iconic sites with spectacular views finished at O’Hara’s Battery. Minister Bruzon also addressed all finishers and handed out prizes to those successful in their relevant categories. The closing ceremony that was held in the spectacular setting of St Michael’s cave culminated the Gibraltar stage, the Visit Gibraltar Vertical Race.

Minister Bruzon was delighted with the event adding that:

“Although having only recently started my tenure as Minister for Sport, the Eurafrica Trail is an event which I was aware of given its significance on many levels. Itis the only race of its kind thatis held over three countries and two continents embracing the good relations in the area. In addition, the organisers have a strong focus on sustainability and the environment that are crucial matters for our global future. Well done to all who took part with particular mention to our local athletes”.

The event continues in Gaucin andAlgeciras crossing the Straitto JBel Musa and Tetouan,Morocco in the next few days.





