Youth Service – Laguna Youth Club Halloween Community Event

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2023 .

Laguna Youth Club hosted their annual Halloween Community Event on Saturday 28th October, giving the young people the opportunity to give something back to the community.

A statement from the Government follows below:

family friendly event has been extremely popular over many years and on this occasion was attended by more than 145 people.

The event included games such as ‘The Mummy Wrap' and a ‘Mystery Box Challenge’ and also included face painting, a spooky photo booth, design your own spooky cupcake and music throughout. In addition, there were some prizes to be won for best costumes, winners of the abovementioned activities and a raffle, which included many prizes.

Laguna Youth Club’s service users and staff members spent the previous four weeks making all the decorations for the club with the classic Halloween theme and the outcome was magnificent. The event was a great success and was well attended with over 145 guests.

TheGibraltarYouth Servicewould like to thank allthe local businesses and organisationswho made donations towards this event. Specialthanks to Silverkey, Anglo-Hispano, Europort plc, Umee, City Mill Bakes, Rock Escape Rooms, BurgerKing, Pizza Hut, GFA,Kings Bastion Cinema,Art Box and La Parilla.



