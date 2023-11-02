Launch Of November Walnut Campaign - Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2023 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD launched Prostate Cancer Gibraltar’s November Walnut Campaign at City Hall on 1st November 2023.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar’s aim is to increase awareness in our community of this disease and support those men affected by it. This year’s over-riding focus and message is to encourage men to be PSA tested. This is not an invasive procedure; it is a blood test which screens for prostate specific antigen.

Her Worship launched the event at the Mayor’s Parlour along PCG’s Chairman Derek Ghio and the committee members and supporters of the Charity.

The launch kick starts various events taking place over the month of November to raise funds. As is traditional, men are encouraged to grow their facial hair during the month, with the annual shave-off event taking place in Casemates on Saturday 25th November.

Her Worship was pleased to host the launch for PCG and hopes the community will continue to support the Charity during their Walnut Campaign.



