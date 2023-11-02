Additional Session For Dame Mary Berry Announced At Gibraltar Gibunco International Literary Festival

The Gibraltar Gibunco International Literary Festival have announced an additional session for guest speaker Dame Mary Berry.

This will take place on Saturday 18th November 2023 at 10am from the John Macintosh Hall. Tickets for this event will be released from 10am tomorrow, Thursday 2nd November 2023 and can be purchased online via Buytickets.gi or directly from the Box Office at the Garrison Library.

Additionally, due to the unprecedented demand for tickets at this year’s festival, where possible, a limited number of extra tickets will also go on sale for other speakers from 10am tomorrow.

The Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos GMD, said: "I am delighted that we have been able to secure an additional session for Dame Mary Berry and that we are increasing capacity for some of the other speakers. This will be welcome news for many people in Gibraltar who, unfortunately, were unable to purchase a ticket the first time round and is testament to the magnificent reputation the festival has received since its inception in 2013."






