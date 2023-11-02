CSRO And eGov.gi Customer Services Hub Work Together To Enhance Customer Experience

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2023 .

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Civil Status and Registration Office and the eGov.gi Customer Services Hub are fully aware of the challenges faced by residents caught in the unique predicament of being unable to renew their ID cards due to unregistered residences while simultaneously unable to register their residences because their ID cards have expired.

This situation is complex, and both departments have been actively exploring solutions.

HMGoG is pleased to introduce a collaborative solution in partnership with the relevant authorities, to assist residents in resolving these issues.

Residents facing this dilemma may now visit the eGov.gi hub. This department will liaise with the CSRO and request an "authorisation"letter on behalf ofthe individual, aiming to progress both the individual’s “eGov” status and their renewals. This new interdepartmental process will provide the necessary structure for these requests. By adopting this approach, residents will be presented with a solution that allows them to both register at the RPO and proactively register their renewal without the need to visit multiple counters.

Both the Civil Status and Registration Department and the Gov.gi Hub remain committed to delivering essential services efficiently. We are eager to resolve these issues, streamline the renewal process, and provide our residents with the necessary support.





