Remembrance Sunday 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2023 .

His Majesty The King has approved that Sunday 12 November 2023 will be observed as Remembrance Sunday. The Ceremony of Remembrance in Gibraltar will be held at the British War Memorial on Line Wall Road, opposite City Hall, at noon.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Ceremony is organised by HM Government of Gibraltar. The service will be led by His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, in his capacity as His Majesty The King’s representative in Gibraltar.

On his arrival, His Excellency will read theBidding. This will be followed by the observance of a two minute silence, the beginning of which will be signalled by a saluting gun and the sounding of the Last Post. To mark the end of the two-minute silence, the saluting gun will fire, followed by the Reveille.

Wreaths will be laid as part of an inter-denominational service. The Ceremony will conclude with the singing of the National Anthem.

Medals and decorations may be worn with civilian dress by all those entitled to do so. The medals of deceased Services Personnel may be worn by relatives.






