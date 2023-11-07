GRA Launches “Media Literacy Matters” Campaign

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) has today launched its “Media Literacy Matters” Campaign.

A statement continued: “The GRA has a duty, under the Communications Act 2006 (“the Act”), to promote media literacy and better public awareness and understanding of any material published on electronic media. The responsibilities assigned to the GRA under the Act commenced on 27th July 2023, and allows for a better public understanding of the associated risks of electronic media content, and how material is selected and made available for publication via electronic media.

“As part of the Campaign, and in collaboration with local media marketing company, The Bulb, the GRA will be conducting a media literacy survey online as well as door- to-door questionnaires throughout Gibraltar. The aim of the survey is to assess media literacy levels, identify knowledge gaps as well as gauge the proficiency of individuals using digital tools and platforms effectively and safely in our community. The GRA believes that establishing strong media literacy capabilities depends on users having the right mix of knowledge and skills, and independently apply them to their online environment.

“The GRA would welcome the support of the local community by participating in this very important Campaign. The media literacy survey is available on the landing page of the GRA’s website, www.gra.gi"