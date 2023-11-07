Christmas Fair Attractions

Written by YGTV Team on 07 November 2023 .

As part of this year’s Christmas Wonderland organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, the Christmas Fair Attractions at John Mackintosh Square will open at 7.30pm on Friday 24th November. The rides will be free of charge on this day.

From Saturday 25th November 2023 to Sunday 7th January 2024, the Fair will be open from 12pm and 7pm daily and all rides will be priced at £3. Rides will also be free of charge on Thursday 14th December as part of GCS’ initiative to support the GBC Open Day fundraiser.

The Fair Attractions come at no cost to Government as costs, including insurance, are met by the Fair stallholders.

In addition to the Christmas Fair Attractions, the King’s Bastion Leisure Centre will have a Christmas Sleigh Virtual Reality ride throughout the month of December. The ride, which will be priced at £3, will be open from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th November to coincide with GCS’ Christmas Wonderland events.

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20067236.