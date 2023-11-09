Stoptober 2023 Concludes - Over 100 Smokers Book Clinic

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2023 .

Public Health Gibraltar has revealed that over a hundred smokers booked an appointment in the PCC Smoking Cessation Clinic this October. This is the highest number of new appointments ever recorded in the clinic following this year’s Stoptober, the country’s 28-day mass quitting challenge.

A statement continued: “The latest official figures show rates across Gibraltar have fallen dramatically in the last ten years, from a third of the population in 2012 to less than a quarter in 2021 (23.6%), with a positive outlook following the COVID pandemic.

“In recent years, there have been many changes both in the population attitude towards tobacco smoking and the new legislations introduced by HMGoG. For example, tobacco advertising is no longer allowed and many work and public places are smoke-free.

“However, smoking rates in Gibraltar are still high compared to the rest of Europe and UK and that smoking has been affecting 95% of Lung cancers in Gibraltar, narrowing down the chances of being fit for treatment.”

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: "Congratulations to everyone who quit smoking for 28 days during Stoptober! Your body will start to feel the benefits right now, so keep up the good work and quit permanently.

“Aiming to inspire people to give up smoking throughout October, Stoptober is a public health campaign. Research indicates that quitting smoking for at least 28 days increases the likelihood of quitting permanently by five times.

“One of the finest things you can do for your health is to quit, so if you weren't able to quit completely, I urge you to give it another attempt. You can also get assistance by calling the PCC Smoking Cessation Clinic at 200 52441 or by visiting your doctor.”

Stoptober has ended but there is still plenty of free advice available, including links to local stop smoking services: visit https://www.nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking/.