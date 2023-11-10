GFIU Launch a new e-Learning Workshop on ‘Understanding the FATF Process’

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2023 .

The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) has launched its latest workshop on its online learning platform called e-Nexus. The workshop, titled ‘Understanding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Process’, is designed to provide professionals from both the public and the private sector with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the FATF process.

e-Nexus is part of the GFIU’s outreach progamme, Project Nexus, and was launched in October 2020. In January this year, it won the Best Project Achievement award as part of the Public Service Excellence and Improvement Awards. To find out more about e-Nexus, click on https://www.gfiu.gov.gi.

The FATF is the global standard-setter for measures to fight money laundering and terrorist financing, and understanding the process is not only imperative but it ensures that professionals are better equipped for future assessments.

Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, visited the GFIU offices and had an opportunity to meet with the staff and see the e-Nexus system. His visit underscored the Government's recognition of the work being done by the GFIU and its support to the vital role financial intelligence plays to combat economic crime.

Director of the GFIU, Edgar Lopez, emphasised: “e-Nexus workshops have transformed the way that we reach all professionals working in anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing. In today’s dynamic world, it is not only a convenient means of reaching out but it’s also a means for users to stay current with the demands of a rapidly changing threat landscape”.

Minister Feetham expressed his appreciation and said: “The GFIU continues to expand its outreach and engagement efforts, and I am pleased to see that e-Nexus is a powerful tool that can deliver essential information in an innovative and sustainable manner. I am very grateful for the work being done by the GFIU and I am confident that it remains committed to providing the necessary guidance and tools to professionals in the finance centre.”