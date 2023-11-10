Memorandum of Understanding Between Gibraltar and Tangier

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2023 .

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Gibraltar and Tangier took place in the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall earlier today.

The Mayors of both cities, Ms Carmen Gomez and Mr Mounir Lymouri, signed the official scroll in the presence of the Minister with responsibility for Morocco Prof John Cortes, the Minister for Culture C Santos GMD and a large group of distinguished guests drawn from both communities.

The Memorandum serves to highlight the historical and ongoing links between both cities and manifests the friendly relations enjoyed by their inhabitants, as well as aspiring to foster and develop mutual understanding and the furtherance of links in fields such as culture, sport, and economic development.

It also refers to the Moroccan workers who provided an essential labour service to Gibraltar during the closed border period and the legacy handed down to succeeding generations in both communities to this day.

A reception followed the signing ceremony and a reciprocal visit to Morocco is planned in the near future.