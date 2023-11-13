Chief Minister Writes To Foreign Secretary David Cameron And Home Secretary James Cleverly

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has written to Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Home Secretary James Cleverly following the news of this morning’s UK Cabinet Reshuffle.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In 2016, prior to the UK-wide referendum on Exiting the European Union, David Cameron was the first British Prime Minister to visit Gibraltar since 1967. As Prime Minister, he repeatedly demonstrated his tangible commitment to Gibraltar and his deep understanding of and appreciation for its politics, economy, people and culture. Following the Brexit referendum results, then Prime Minister David Cameron ensured that Gibraltar would be fully involved in the negotiating process and that Gibraltar’s sovereignty would never be a question for discussion.

James Cleverly has always been a good friend to Gibraltar, its Government and its people, and as Foreign Secretary through the difficult negotiations for our future relationship with the European Union, has always been a staunch defender of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination. James Cleverly has proven the continued commitment of the UK Government to keep the interests of Gibraltar and its people at the heart of the negotiations and has reaffirmed the UK’s promise to value and protect the unique and strong relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘David Cameron’s support for Gibraltar during his time as Prime Minister was unwavering and I look forward to enjoying the continuance ofthat strong relationship as he returns to frontline politics as Foreign Secretary today. I would also like to reflect on and thank James Cleverly for his time as Foreign Secretary, during which we stood shoulder to shoulder in defending and promoting Gibraltar’s interests in the long and difficult process of the negotiation of our future relationship with the EU. This morning I wrote to both Mr Cameron and Mr Cleverly to congratulate them on their new appointments on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar’.





