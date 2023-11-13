Gibraltar Wreath Laid at Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery

Written by YGTV Team on 13 November 2023 .

The Director of Gibraltar House, Brussels, Daniel D’Amato, was pleased to accept the kind invitation of the Brussels Branch of the Royal British Legion to attend an Act of Remembrance organised yesterday at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Heverlee, Belgium.

The Cemetery is the final resting place for 984 WWI and WWII casualties from seven nations.

Mr D’Amato had the honour of laying down a wreath at the base of the Cemetery’s Cross of Sacrifice to pay tribute to the fallen on behalf of the people of Gibraltar. He did so alongside representatives from the United Kingdom, Scotland, Wales and Belgium, as well as veterans and serving military personnel from the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Poland, New Zealand, South Africa, the United States and other nations.

The Service of Commemoration was led by the Chaplain to the Brussels Branch of the Royal British Legion, Reverend Canon John Wilkinson. The Act of Remembrance was held in the presence of His Majesty’s Ambassador to Belgium, Martin Shearman CVO.

Mr D’Amato was accompanied at the ceremony by Mr Paul Patron, Policy and Communications Officer at Gibraltar House, Brussels.

The Government would like to express its gratitude to the Chair of the Brussels Branch of the Royal British Legion, Zoe White MBE, for having extended the invitation.

The Director of Gibraltar House Brussels, Daniel D’Amato, said: ‘It was a privilege to lay down a wreath on behalf of the people of Gibraltar at this poignant ceremony, during which representatives from nations across Europe, the Commonwealth and the world came together to commemorate and remember the sacrifice of so many. To be able to do so in Flanders, the region upon which the poppies which have become the symbol of Remembrance Sunday were said to grow, made this even more emotive.’