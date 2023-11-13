Garcia in London Overseas Territory Meetings

Written by YGTV Team on 13 November 2023 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has left for London today for a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) between the Government of the United Kingdom and the Governments of the different Overseas Territories.

This meeting follows the pre-JMC which took place in Gibraltar around National Day which was attended by the leaders and representatives of the other Overseas Territories, where there was a discussion on matters of common interest and a special session on constitutional development and reform. That was a precursor to this week.

It also follows the call by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for greater engagement with the Overseas Territories, including the designation of Ministers with this responsibility in different UK departments.

There will be informal contact between the Territories today Monday, and the formal meetings with UK will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is in line with the policy of the Government, as set out in the election manifesto of the GSLP/Liberals, to increase the level of engagement with the other British Overseas Territories and to explore areas of common interest.

The Deputy Chief Minister will return to Gibraltar on Thursday.