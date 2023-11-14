Minister Nigel Feetham Celebrates Orbital's Launch Event In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 14 November 2023 .

Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, had the privilege of attending Orbital's much-anticipated launch event in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

As recently reported, Orbital, the innovative crypto and traditional finance payments platform for global enterprises, has achieved a significant milestone. They have received regulatory permissions from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) to operate two separate entities: Pay Perform Digital Limited (PPDL) as a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Provider and Pay Perform Gibraltar Limited (PPGL) as an Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) in the jurisdiction.

Orbital is making history by becoming the first group to be granted both DLT and EMI permissions in Gibraltar.

Minister Feetham had the pleasure of meeting with Chris Mason and other colleagues during the event. He expressed his enthusiasm, saying: "At our recent #GIBLDN2023 event, I was thrilled to announce the news of these regulatory permissions. I extend my best wishes to the Orbital team and express my gratitude to them for choosing Gibraltar as their corporate home. I eagerly anticipate witnessing their journey unfold over the coming years."





