Minister Bruzon Returns To GHA’s Ambulance Service

Written by YGTV Team on 14 November 2023 .

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, visited his former work colleagues from B Shift, at the GHA’s Ambulance Service, and voluntarily joined them in his capacity as an Emergency Medical Technician on their 12-hour shift last Saturday evening.

Minister Bruzon said: “It is a privilege to re-join the GHA and collaborate with my colleagues in the Ambulance Service, A&E, and other staff members during a night shift. I have always expressed my commitment to staying connected and volunteering on an ad hoc basis. Spending 12 hours with B Shift and responding to calls from the public is something that I miss. I extend my gratitude to the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, and the Chief Ambulance Officer, Adrian Gerada, for facilitating this opportunity”.





