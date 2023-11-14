GRA Issues Public Consultation On Public Pay Phones

Written by YGTV Team on 14 November 2023 .

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”) has issued a public consultation on the Provision of Public Pay Telephones and other Public Voice Telephony Access Points in Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “Public payphones have been a fixture of public spaces for decades, serving as a lifeline for communication in emergencies, and a means for individuals without access to personal phones (fixed and/or mobile) to make calls. However, the widespread proliferation of mobile phones, changes in telecommunications technology as well as shifts in usage habits amongst end-users have all raised questions about the continued need for public payphones.

“The purpose of this public consultation is to ensure that the GRA makes informed decisions that align with the evolving needs and preferences of those within our community. To this end, public input is essential in shaping the outcome of this consultation. As such, the GRA encourages residents, local businesses and interested parties to participate.

“The GRA is therefore reaching out to gather valuable input and feedback from as many interested parties as possible in respect of the potential removal and/or reduction in the current compliment of public payphones.

“Public consultation C01/23 on the Provision of Public Pay Telephones and other Public Voice Telephony Access Points is available on the GRA website, www.gra.gi.

“The GRA welcomes comments from all interested parties on the questions posed in this public consultation. Written comments will be accepted no later than 15th December 2023.”

For further information, please contact the GRA Communications Division on 200 74636 or email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.