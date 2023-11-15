ESG Questions Nauseating Fumes In Gibraltar Earlier This Week

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

On Monday the ESG received reports of nauseating smells of fuel in Gibraltars airspace, especially in the town and western area.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

The group also experienced the pollution firsthand and can testify to the intensity of the fumes. People reported irritated throats and migraines and references were made regarding the Refinery as the likely culprit, such was the thickness and persistence of fumes present in our neighbourhoods. Gibraltar's Air Quality Website confirmed readings of pollution pretty much all day from many of our monitoring points and N.Westerly winds.

"However, with the amount of fuel activity in Gibraltar today and, especially around the Port area, we call on Government to investigate and verify the source of this latest pollution episode which was totally unacceptable to those affected and should be better controlled by industry, wherever it is based', said a spokesperson."