Minister for Tourism Hosts Exclusive Industry Dinner

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, and CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, hosted an exclusive dinner for high-profile executives in the cruise industry on Tuesday 7th November. The dinner was co-hosted by Travel Weekly, the most influential B2B travel source in the industry at the Ham Yard hotel in London.

Distinguished attendees included the President of Carnival UK Paul Ludlow, the President of Cunard Kaite MacAlister, and senior representatives from P&O Cruises and other leading cruise agencies.

The GTB’s UK Head of Media and Marketing Tracey Poggio and Social Media and Marketing Executive Douglas Robles were also present.

Minister Santos said: ‘I was delighted to share the Gibraltar Tourist Board’s vision for Gibraltar’s product with such a distinguished audience, fostering the growth of both existing and new partnerships. Industry networking is a vital aspect of our strategy as we work to continue to make meaningful advancements within the sector.’