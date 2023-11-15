Minister Feetham Opens CERG Safer Gambling Event

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

Yesterday, the Minister for Justice Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, opened an event at the Centre of Excellence for Responsible Gambling (CERG) as part of UK and European Safer Gambling week.

The event, which was organised by both the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association and the CERG, was well attended by industry representatives, academics and other stakeholders, and focused on gambling in the workplace and, particularly, issues faced by gambling sector employees.

In his opening address, the Minister welcomed the industry tackling the difficult subject of encouraging safer gambling amongst industry employees and how to properly support employees, in all types of work.