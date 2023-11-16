GCS Announce Further Details For Christmas Party At Casemates Square 2023
Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have announced further details on the Christmas Party event which is being organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.
A statement from GCS follows below:
Saturday 25th November – Christmas Party at Casemates Square
The programme of events is as follows:
- 3pm – Performances by Transitions Dance Academy, JFDance, Las Flamenquitas, The Showdance Company, Grupo de baile flamenco, Lindsay Olivero and Stylos Dance Studios.
- 5pm – Live band TCB
- 6pm – DJ Dani
- 7pm – Boney M
GCS would like to thank AquaGib, The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, GFSB and Trends Group of Companies for supporting our Christmas Party event.
A wheelchair accessible stand will be available with limited spaces on a first come basis, upon production of the Disability Information Card.