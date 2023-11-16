  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

GCS Announce Further Details For Christmas Party At Casemates Square 2023

Written by YGTV Team on .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have announced further details on the Christmas  Party event which is being organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. 

A statement from GCS follows below:

Saturday 25th November – Christmas Party at Casemates Square 

The programme of events is as follows: 

  • 3pm – Performances by Transitions Dance Academy, JFDance, Las Flamenquitas, The  Showdance Company, Grupo de baile flamenco, Lindsay Olivero and Stylos Dance  Studios. 
  • 5pm – Live band TCB 
  • 6pm – DJ Dani  
  • 7pm – Boney M 

GCS would like to thank AquaGib, The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, GFSB and Trends  Group of Companies for supporting our Christmas Party event. 

A wheelchair accessible stand will be available with limited spaces on a first come basis, upon production of the Disability Information Card. 



