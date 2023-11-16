GCS Announce Further Details For Christmas Party At Casemates Square 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have announced further details on the Christmas Party event which is being organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Saturday 25th November – Christmas Party at Casemates Square

The programme of events is as follows:

3pm – Performances by Transitions Dance Academy, JFDance, Las Flamenquitas, The Showdance Company, Grupo de baile flamenco, Lindsay Olivero and Stylos Dance Studios.

5pm – Live band TCB

6pm – DJ Dani

7pm – Boney M

GCS would like to thank AquaGib, The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, GFSB and Trends Group of Companies for supporting our Christmas Party event.

A wheelchair accessible stand will be available with limited spaces on a first come basis, upon production of the Disability Information Card.





