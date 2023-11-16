Idling Of Motor Vehicles Regulations Published To Safeguard Health And Wellbeing Of School Children

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2023 .

The Minister for Education, Environment and Transport, John Cortes, has today published the Climate Change (Idling of Motor Vehicles) Regulations 2023, under the Climate Change Act 2019.

A statement from the Government follows below:

These regulations make it an offence to idle (leave a vehicle’s engine running whilst it is stationary) within a signposted designated area. This applies to all motor vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, and is subject to a fine not to exceed level 3 on the standard scale.

No idling zones will be introduced in areas surrounding schools, and may be extended to other areas around Gibraltar. Leaving a vehicle’s engine running whilst stationary significantly increases emissions, with negative effects on the environment and on human health. Around schools, these harmful gases are released close to the height of the children, who will breathe them in directly.

A simultaneous awareness campaign, organised jointly by the Departments of Education, Transport and Public Health, will aim to inform parents and grandparents of the harmful effects of idling in school pick up and drop off zones.

In addition to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of school children, these regulations, which are a Manifesto Commitment, due to be introduced within three months of the elections, form part of the Government’s ongoing work on Net Zero.

The Minister for Education, Environment and Transport, the Hon Prof John Cortes: ‘It gives me great pleasure to publish these idling regulations today, which span three of my portfolios, and aim to protect school children from the harmful effects of unnecessary pollution and will considerably reduce Gibraltar’s greenhouse emissions at peak travel times. Please, if your vehicle is stationary or parked, turn off the engine to avoid wasting petrol and stop your children and grandchildren from breathing it in.’





