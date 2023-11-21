Action For Housing Sparks Concerns Over Devonport Redevelopment And Housing For Displaced Residents

Written by YGTV Team on 21 November 2023 .

A statement from Action For Housing follows below:

The redevelopment of Devonport will be referred to the Development and Planning Commission on Thursday 23rd of November.

This major project which involves the re-exposing and restoration of the top of West Place of Arms to create a new public park and promenade plus creating a new commercial area along Coral Road will consist of a massive 22 storey residential block. Action for Housing already expressed our concern in May this year when the project was first announced, and we do so again now. Despite the developer's declared empathy towards the existing residents and their promise to keep them up to date throughout the planning process and remaining committed in assisting them whenever possible, what assurances do they give these residents that they will be rehoused? These residents include mothers with children and elderly persons one of whom is a pensioner suffering from a serious medical condition. If evicted some of them could be rehoused by Government but others who are not eligible for Government Housing would become homeless unless they are able to rent in the open market which is highly unlikely given the very high rents in this sector. Unless the developers go beyond showing empathy and give a firm assurance that they will adequately rehouse those residents who will be evicted, we once again stand firm in our opposition to this project. Forced evictions which result in tenants becoming homeless must not be allowed and we shall do whatever is in our power to prevent this from happening.





