ESG Reacts To Idling Control Legislation

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2023 .

The ESG has welcomed the roll-out of the anti-idling law by the Ministry for Transport and has called for additional idling hotspots to "follow as soon as possible".

A statement from the ESG follows below:

The ESG welcomes the roll-out of the anti-idling law by the Ministry for Transport taking effect initially in designated areas outside schools. The group believes additional idling hotspots should follow as soon as possible. Clearly enforcement of the new law is paramount as well as a parallel information campaign informing the community of the health effects of car emissions on our lungs, especially on the young and vulnerable. The ESG has long campaigned for action on idling and therefore supports this measure to reduce pollution and help clean up our air quality.