  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

COP Assists Inspection Of British Virgin Islands’ Law Enforcement Agencies

Written by YGTV Team on .

The RGP’s Commissioner of Police has just returned to Gibraltar after assisting with  a two-week long inspection of the British Virgin Island’s law enforcement agencies.

A statement from the RGP follows below: 

The comprehensive review by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire  and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) looked at a number of matters including the  structure, resources, funding, conduct and standards of the Royal Virgin Islands’ Police Force (RVIPF), HM Customs, Immigration and the Prison Service. 

A follow up two-week inspection is planned for next month. 

Commissioner Richard Ullger was seconded to HMICFRS for this inspection after he  led the RGP, together with his Command Team, into a very successful  implementation phase of recommendations for the RGP in 2020 and 2022.  

Richard Ullger, commenting on the inspection in the British Virgin Islands, said: “I’m  very grateful for the opportunity to support HMICFRS in this important fieldwork, but  also for the opportunity to showcase good examples implemented by the RGP after  our inspection by HMICFRS.”

share with Whatsapp