Written by YGTV Team on 23 November 2023 .

PossAbilities will be holding a week-long initiative (November 27th to December 3rd) dedicated to raising awareness and promoting acceptance of Individuals with Disabilities, Hidden Disabilities and those of the Neurodiverse community.

This will be a week-long initiative dedicated to raising awareness and promoting acceptance of Individuals with Disabilities, Hidden Disabilities and those of the Neurodiverse community. This acceptance week is set to take place from November 27th to December 3rd. This campaign, "Diversity in Disability: Empowering Neurodiversity," aims to celebrate the unique strengths and talents of individuals who are Neurodivergent while advocating for their inclusion and empowerment in all aspects of society.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed annually on December 3rd, provides an opportunity to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities and to increase awareness of the challenges they face. Possabilities seeks to amplify this message by focusing on Neurodiversity, which encompasses diagnosis’ such as Autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other neurological differences.

Throughout the week, PossAbilities will host a series of events, workshops, projects and discussions within the community, aimed at fostering understanding, acceptance, and support for individuals with Neurodiverse conditions.

PossAbilities invites individuals, organizations, and businesses to join in this celebration of Neurodiversity and contribute to creating a more inclusive and accepting society. By embracing diversity in disability, we can empower Neurodivergent individuals to reach their full potential and foster a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

A statement from PossAbilities follows below: