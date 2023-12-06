Minister Cortes Attends COP28

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2023 .

The Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Sustainability, John Cortes travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week to represent Gibraltar at COP28, the global Climate Change conference. Minister Cortes forms part of the United Kingdom Delegation in Dubai, having previously attended COP25 and COP26 in Madrid and Glasgow respectively.

Alongside ministers from the other Overseas Territories, Minister Cortes met with officials from the UK COP28 Negotiating Team to highlight the key issues affecting Gibraltar and how these could be fed into the UK’s position. He will be meeting with UK government ministers and parliamentarians during the course of the week.

Minister Cortes will be speaking at a panel event on Friday 8th December in the UK Pavilion, chaired by the Minister for Energy and Climate Change Graham Stuart. The panel will discuss how Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies are getting to net zero and the challenges that they face as smaller territories. Ministers from Bermuda, Jersey and Guernsey will also be speaking.

The COP28 thematic programme, where each day at the conference has a designated theme, will feature events on sustainable transport and education, providing the minister with an opportunity to network and engage with professionals in these sectors.

The Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Sustainability, John Cortes: “It is an honour to represent Gibraltar and form part of the UK delegation at COP 28. This is the largest forum for climate Climate Change discussions with leaders, ministers, and negotiators from across the world, and it is important that Gibraltar’s voice is heard as we continue to push forward with our own work towards Net Zero. The conference is also an opportunity to connect with the private sector and learn about the latest innovations and opportunities in the sustainability industry. I will continue to drive the Climate Change agenda and ensure that we act firmly in that direction, with renewed vigour.”