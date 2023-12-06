Christmas Post Box Toppers

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2023 .

Further to the successful Post Box Toppers Campaign during September organised by ERS and supported by the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, the residents and staff from Elderly Residential Services (ERS) have made a further Post Box Topper for Christmas with a Dementia Theme.

The Dementia Coordinator invited, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Minister of Health and Mr Peter Linares, Director of Postal Services to place this Christmas Topper at the Post Box situated at the General Post Office.

Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Minister of Health, said: “I feel honoured to have been asked to place this amazing Post Box Topper. Not only will it raise awareness on Dementia but the design is most fitting for the Festive Season. Well done to all those involved!”

The Director of Postal Services, Mr Peter Linares, said: “The Royal Gibraltar Post Office is pleased to participate, once again, in this initiative, which garners attention and awareness about Dementia in Gibraltar.”