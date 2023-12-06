#FutureFinanceGibraltar Invitation to Employers in the Gibraltar Finance Sectors Including Gambling and Digital

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2023 .

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has launched an initiative to create opportunities for both job seekers and employers in the finance sectors (including gambling and digital) in Gibraltar.

#FutureFinanceGibraltar is a visionary programme that aims to empower the young people in our community, at all levels, with the skills, knowledge and experience they need to succeed in the finance sectors.

The initiative was successfully launched in the offices of the Ministry for Justice, Trade, and Industry, and has already generated interest and enquiries.

The Ministry is now looking for visionary firms that want to join in partnership on this exciting journey and help us shape the future of finance in Gibraltar.

It is looking for relevant firms who would be willing to offer a range of flexible options to prospective employees to get involved by offering short-term work experience placements, fixed-term training contracts and both Government scheme supported and full-time employment.

If you are interested in making a difference and growing your business with the best talent in Gibraltar, please email to register your interest and find out more.