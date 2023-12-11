Ministry Of Equality Invites New Potential Mentors And Mentees For Women’s Mentorship Programme Fifth Cycle To Register Interest

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2023 .

The Ministry of Equality is inviting potential new mentors and mentees for the fifth cycle of the Ministry of Equality’s Women’s Mentorship Programme to register their interest.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Women’s Mentorship Programme was first announced on International Women’s Day in March 2018. Since then,the Ministry of Equality has organized four cycles ofthe Programme which has seen a total of a hundred and nine mentees benefit from the advice and expertise of well established leading professionals.

The aim ofthe Programme is to support women’s professional development. The Programme seeks to develop the mentees’ skills so that they can more readily aspire to positions of leadership and management given that women are often under-represented in these positions. The overall aim of the Programme is to redress this imbalance and to ensure that any possible barriers encountered by women are overcome. A more equitable representation of women across all levels of organisations is also a contributing factor to sound business-sense as it has been clearly established that more diverse teams fare better than their less diverse counterparts.

The Women’s Mentorship Programme is open to women of 18 years of age, who are resident in Gibraltar and who feelthatthey would benefitfrom a mentor. The Ministry of Equality encourages women who fall into this category to register their interest for the Women’s Mentorship Programme. Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register your interest.

Potential mentors are encouraged to register their interest by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Mentors who take part in this Programme are volunteers with significant experience and expertise, who can offer advice and learning opportunities to mentees seeking career advice and support. Mentors must attend a mentor orientation meeting prior to their first mentoring session with a mentee.

Minister for Equality, the Hon. Christian Santos, GMD MP, said: “I am very pleased to invite applications from mentors and mentees to the fifth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme, an exciting and invaluable opportunity for potential mentees considering a new challenge that will help them to grow professionally. I would urge any potential mentees looking for advice, support, and guidance to sign up for this Programme. Anyone interested in taking part and would like more information can reach out to my team at the Ministry of Equality on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20042509.