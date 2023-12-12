SNAG Donates 15 iPads With Proloquo2Go Software To St Martins School

Written by YGTV Team on 12 December 2023 .

Last week the Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) donated 15 Ipads with Proloquo2Go software to St Martins School.

The donation included a secure lockable charging unit. The donation was an important investment by SNAG as it will support pupils at St Martins in developing their communication skills. SNAG coordinated the donation with the St Martin's School Parents Association and the professionals at St Martins School.

Proloquo2Go is an award-winning symbol-supported communication app providing a voice to over 150,000 individuals who cannot speak. It is designed to promote growth of communication skills and foster language development through research-based vocabularies. Its innovative features provide support for parents, teachers and therapists to implement AAC best practices.