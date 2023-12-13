GDP Participate In The Absolute Calorie Challenge

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2023 .

Four Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) officers took part in the Extreme Calorie Challenge on Saturday, November 18, 2023. In order to beat other organisations and businesses, participants in this challenge had to burn as many calories as they could in 20 minutes while utilising various exercise equipment.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The GDP officers burned 792 calories between them to finish in fourth place. HM Customs had the highest calorie count (1,045), coming in first. The event's true goal and challenge was to increase awareness for people who deal with mental health issues on a daily basis.

The GDP Benevolent Fund and the officers made a donation of £120 to GibSams, a reputable charity that dedicates its efforts to helping those who are experiencing mental health issues.

"The Absolute Calorie Challenge held at the Absolute fitness club was tough to say the least; even though it was only 20 minutes of working out, we had to go at 100% because there was an element of healthy competition between all of us," stated PC Remorino, one of the officers who participated in the challenge.

It showed cooperation and how supporting one another brings out the best in us, which is consistent with the tireless effort GibSams perform on a daily basis on behalf of the public.

GibSams has a website at www.gibsams.gi where you can donate. You can also reach them by phone at 116 123 or through a live chat feature on the website.





