Residential Parking Temporarily Suspended Over Festive Period

The Government have announced the temporary suspension of all Residential and District Parking Zones from Sunday 24th December 2023 until Monday 1st January 2023, inclusive.

Despite this concession, the public is advised to park responsibly, as obstructing cars will be issued with a fine or towed away.

For more information on the scheme during this period or to report obstructing vehicles, please call the Parking Management Hotline on 56748000.






