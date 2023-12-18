Voting Age Consultation – GSD Outreach To Members And Public

18 December 2023

The GSD says it is considering its policy position in the context of the Government’s Consultation Paper on ‘Lowering the Voting Age to 16’.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The matter will be considered by the Party Executive which is consulting members as well as (the Party’s sub-committee of young people).

GSD members will be invited to participate in a survey and express their views for consideration by the Executive. Additionally, the GSD will run a series of Focus Group discussions and would welcome any views that members of the public may have and wish to communicate to the Party on the subject at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Monday 29 January 2024.

Craig Sacarello commented, “The GSD Executive, aside from conducting its own internal discussions, is keen to ascertain our members’ views on the issue as well as the public’s ahead of shaping its policy on this important democratic matter.

It is crucial that this debate is heard from all corners of our society which is why, aside from contacting our membership, we are posting a simple survey on the GSD Facebook page.

There are strong arguments in favour such as that 16-year-olds can marry, work and pay taxes, so why not vote? There are also concerns that they may not be mature enough to engage in the political process and may be subject to undue influence. These are strong competing arguments which deserve careful consideration.

