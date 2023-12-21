Cold And Flu Care Advice

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2023 .

In light of the prevalent cold and flu season, the GHA wish to inform the community regarding essential measures to ensure everyone's well-being.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Emergency Department for Emergencies

Our Emergency Department (ED), also called Accident and Emergency department, is designed for emergencies. With the current increase in cold and flu cases, the GHA encourages the general public to consider alternative options for non-emergency situations. https://www.gha.gi/useful info/accidents-emergency-live-wait-times/

Common cold and flu symptoms which can include high fever, nausea, tight chest and coughing can often be effectively managed with over-the-counter medications like Paracetamol and Ibuprofen, along with plenty of fluids. We recommend seeking assistance at our community pharmacies or scheduling a GP appointment for non-emergency cases. The red flags to look out for include severe breathlessness, new onset of confusion or delirium and persistence or worsening of initial symptoms beyond 72 hours.

ED Triage Process for Cold and Flu

If you do find it necessary to visit the ED with cold and flu symptoms, please be aware that A&E Triage Nurses may, in some cases, recommend treatment at home. There may be a need to send you home with self-care advice, ensuring you receive the necessary care while allowing ED to focus on emergencies.

Guidance for children

Caring for a sick child it is not an easy situation. Reassuringly, the most common illnesses in children, including respiratory issues, diarrhoea, vomiting, and high-grade fever, are self-limiting and can be initially managed with simple measures such as hydration. Paracetamol and Ibuprofen can be taken together or individually with a staggered approach. Paracetamol can be given up to four times a day, Ibuprofen can be administered up to three times a day – please check the medication for guidance on dosage. For information on managing common childhood illnesses, please visit https://www.gha.gi/public-health/childrens-health/childhood-conditions/

The GHA Director General, Mr Kevin McGee OBE IFSA, said: ‘The health and the well-being of our community are our top priorities. Please help us keep the Emergency Department reserved for emergencies during this critical time. Should you require any advice please do call 111 who will be able to guide and support you. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.’





