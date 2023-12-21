Minister Nigel Feetham Visits Transact Payments LTD Office

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2023 .

Minister Nigel Feetham continued his outreach programme to local financial sector firms and (at their invitation) called on Transact Payments Limited, a developing Gibraltar-based e money firm holding regulatory permissions from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

A statement from the Government folows below:

Continuing his series of visits to licensed firms in Gibraltar, Minister Feetham was delighted to meet with the senior leadership team and staff. The company, based in Gibraltar, has a growing presence across this and other jurisdictions.

During his visit, Minister Feetham was impressed by the firm's proactive initiatives in cultivating emerging talents. Aligning with his vision for Gibraltar's financial sectors, Transact Payments Limited is actively creating avenues for professional growth and development, a testament to their commitment to nurturing a diverse and skilled workforce. Minister Feetham took the time to engage with all employees and learn more about their journey into financial services.

Transact Payments Limited specializes in payment and card solutions, offering a wide array of services, including UK and European BIN sponsorship, modular payment solutions, and debit, credit, and prepaid services. Their status as licensed e-money institutions in the UK and EEA, coupled with their position as Principal Members of Mastercard and Visa, solidifies their standing in the payment services domain.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, the Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP, said: "It was truly uplifting to witness the vibrant atmosphere at Transact Payments Limited’s offices locally. The diverse spectrum of individuals, ranging from seasoned experts to younger talents like Eliza Triay, underpins the company's commitment to fostering a wide range of experiences. I am particularly pleased to see young professionals forging their careers in financial services."



