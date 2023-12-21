The Care Agency Hosts Christmas Thank You Gathering To Honour Local Charities And NGOs

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2023 .

The Care Agency hosted a festive Christmas Tea Party on Monday, 18th December, at the Waterport Day Centre. The event, led by CEO Carlos Banderas, was organised to convey gratitude to the numerous local charities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have been instrumental in supporting the Care Agency and its social work teams throughout the year.

A statement from the Care Agency follows below:

The Christmas Tea Party, attended by representatives from various charities and NGOs, was a celebration of the collaborative efforts in assisting individuals and families in need within the community. CEO Carlos Banderas delivered an address highlighting the significance of the partnerships formed with these organisations. He expressed sincere thanks for their invaluable contribution and emphasised how these collaborations have maximised positive outcomes for the individuals and families served by the Care Agency.

The event not only served as a thank you but also as a platform for furthering dialogue and strengthening ties between the Care Agency and these vital community organisations. It underscored the Agency's commitment to continued partnership and collaborative work, which is crucial in addressing the diverse needs of the community.

Minister Arias Vasquez concurred with The Care Agency in expressing her thanks to the different organisations. The Care Agency looks forward to nurturing these relationships in the coming year and beyond, continuing to make a meaningful difference in the lives of many.

CEO of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, said: "The work we do at the Care Agency is greatly enhanced by the support and dedication of our local charities and NGOs. Their commitment to the welfare of our community is not only admirable but essential in creating a network of care and support. Monday’s event was a small token of our appreciation for their tireless efforts and unwavering support throughout the year."



