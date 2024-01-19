Minister Cortes Meets Bayside Developers

Written by YGTV Team on 19 January 2024 .

Minister for Transport, John Cortes, hosted a meeting on Wednesday of developers with current projects in the Bayside area in order to ensure coordination of works to minimise impact and inconvenience to the flow of all forms of traffic.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Representatives of the four projects, Bayside One, the GFA stadium, the Marriott Hotel and Bayside Central, each presented their project and collectively discussed their proposals. Representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Environment and the Technical Services Department were also present.

All agreed to continue meeting and to work together to ensure the projects proceed with as little negative impact as possible.





