Supported Needs And Disability Council Formed

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office held the first Supported Needs and Disability Council meeting on Monday evening.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Council is made up of 12 different supported groups, charities and individuals all linked to supported needs and disability within our community.

The aim ofthe Supported Needs and DisabilityCouncil is to shape policy through lived experiences in a way that is informed, to cater for those people with supported needs and disabilities, and does away with general practices which may not always be encompassing of the different issues we face in our society.

The Supported Needs and Disability Council noted that the first meeting was extremely positive and agreed that they would continue meeting on a quarterly basis, with the exception of holding extraordinary sessions to discuss particular issues or vote on matters of importance.

Supported Needs and Disability Lead, JennyVictory, said:“The purpose of setting up the Supported Needs and Disability Council is to gain the perspective of real lived experiences that will in turn inform policy in a way that can actually bring about change. I look forward to our next meeting and discussing the topics that are so relevant to the everyday needs of those in our community who need it the most”.

TheMinisterwith responsibility for SupportedNeeds and Disability,Christian Santos, said:“For the Ministry it is extremely important to have a space where all the prominent voices regarding supported needs and disability can be heard and inform policy in a meaningful and constructive way”.





