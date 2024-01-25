Wearing Of Face Masks No Longer Essential At GHA Facilities

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2024 .

The GHA has removed the requirement to wear facemasks in its facilities as from 24th January 2024. The Director of Public Health togetherwith the GHA Executive Board, have taken this decision as the number of influenza and covid cases has reduced.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The GHA asks, in an attempt to protect patients and staff, that if you have any flu like symptoms not to visit anyone at St Bernard’s Hospital or any of the ERS facilities, as this may lead to vulnerable people being affected by respiratory conditions.

Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health said “It is important to recognize that these viruses are still prevalent in our community and that even though we are removing the requirement to wear face masks at GHA facilities, it remains important to protect our most vulnerable patients. We ask anyone with flu like symptoms not visit patients in St Bernard’s Hospital or the Elderly care homes. We would encourage anyone who is eligible and has not already done so, to have the Flu and Covid vaccines and continue to protect our community”.

Please call Tel 20066966 if you would like to receive the Covid vaccine. The telephone lines are open between 9am and 3pm and you will be offered an appointment.

For medical enquiries call 111

For Medical Emergencies call 190