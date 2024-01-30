Duke Of Edinburgh's International Award – Gold Expedition Training

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2024 .

The weekend, 2nd to 4th February, a group of 21 participants, from the Open Award Centre, who are undertaking their GOLD AWARD, travel to Spain to participate in the first of two programmed training weekends in preparation for the Adventurous Journey section of their programmes.

A statement from the Duke Of Edinburgh's International Award follows below:

They will be travelling to the area of Jimena de la Frontera. On this training camp the participants shall be undertaking hikes and tested on their navigational skills, first aid training and fitness. On Saturday they will be undertaking a 20+ kilometres hike and on Sunday they will complete a timed 10+ kilometres hike.

The qualifying venture, which takes place in July this year, will require them to hike a minimum of 80 kilometres over 4 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 17 to 18, will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements. Their activities this weekend will take them through some of the more picturesque areas of the Jimena de la Frontera, which can only be reached on foot.

The young people will be supervised by experienced adult leaders throughout the trip.

For more information about the AJ or the Open Award Centre please contact Mouetaz Ziani, OAC ChairmanThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or for more information about the Award in Gibraltar contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello on 20051971 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The Award is an exciting youth development programme open to young people between the ages of 14 and 24. Check us out on www.thedukes.gi






